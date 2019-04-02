Quiet Wednesday, strong storms possible Thursday

If you've been yearning for sunny 70s the past couple of days, you're in luck! For Wednesday, we're starting out chilly. Later, with a mostly sunny sky and a light wind out of the south southeast, highs climb back into the lower 70s during the afternoon. However, the sunshine isn't here to stay. In fact, clouds will be increasing as early as Wednesday afternoon with rain and storms by Thursday afternoon.

With the chance for storms in the forecast, we'll be monitoring the potential for severe weather. Our storms Thursday and Thursday night can be on the strong side, so you'll want to monitor the forecast for updates over the next 24 hours. Once we ease back into an active pattern, the rain is with us off and on through at least next Monday. We catch a small break Friday night through Saturday, but it's short-lived as storms return Sunday.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the data and the exact intensity and location of any strong storms by the end of the weekend. As is the case with Thursday's storm chance, we are watching it closely and you should, too. If there's any "good" news in the forecast for the next several days, it's that temperatures won't be dropping below 40 degrees once we hit Wednesday night. Highs peak this weekend, topping out near 80 degrees.