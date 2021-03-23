Quiet Wednesday ahead of Thursday's severe weather

Aside from a stray shower, it'll stay cloudy and mild overnight. It's breezy too, with gusts over 20 mph this afternoon.

Wednesday is the buffer between today's rain and Thursday's heavy rain and threat for severe weather. As it stands, there's still plenty of uncertainty in the forecast regarding severe storms. The set-up continues to look much like last Wednesday, meaning the outcome could be either heavy rain and flooding or a more significant severe risk based on the placement of a surface low and warmer air to our south. At a minimum, flooding with localized rainfall exceeding 3 inches and damaging wind and hail are on the table, along with the tornado threat.

The window for severe weather looks focused to later in the day Thursday as the rain and storms in the morning won't have much energy to work with. At this point, much of North Alabama is included in the "Enhanced Risk" area, meaning a level 3 out of 5 and a risk for numerous severe storms. Like last week, we'll be fine tuning this forecast in the coming days. The tornado threat is very real, along with the other hazards mentioned above.

Once the rain and storms move out by early Friday, we'll get another quick reprieve until Saturday when storms redevelop during the afternoon. A strong storm is possible during this time period, too.