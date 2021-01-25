Quiet Tuesday after storms tonight

The risk for severe storms is present through the first half of tonight. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado threat will be present across North Alabama. Make sure you have more than one way to receive warnings, since the threat is greatest after most folk's bedtime.

Once the storms exit to the east, we'll have a quiet and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low 50s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s - mild again for this time of year. The next rain chance is next Wednesday, presenting as scattered showers Wednesday afternoon. It'll be much colder afterward, with highs on Thursday only in the 40s.