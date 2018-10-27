Quiet To Start The Week But Halloween Could Be Rainy

Things are starting off rather mild for Sunday. We will be in the mid 70s across the Valley and we will have a lot of sunshine.

The weather will be quiet through Tuesday. Once we hit Wednesday we will see increased cloud cover and rain chances. We could see some light spotty showers as early as 3 p.m. with increasing chances going into the evening. Especially for areas west of 65. The rain will be heaviest Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rain will begin to lighten up Thursday night.

If you are trick-or-treating Wednesday it will be warm with temperatures in the 60s but with the possibility of rain don't be surprised if you get rained on.