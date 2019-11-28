Quiet Thanksgiving, rain and storm chances return Saturday

Happy Thanksgiving! It's a chilly start to your holiday, with most spots dropping into the mid and upper 30s this morning. Although we have plenty of sunshine this morning, clouds will slowly filter into the region this afternoon. Combine this cloud cover with a northerly wind of five to ten miles per hour today, and our high temperatures only top out in the mid 50s. It will be perfect weather for backyard football after Thanksgiving dinner later today! Overnight temperatures drop into the low 40s.

For the early bird shoppers Friday morning, we will stay dry but clouds will stick around. Expect more clouds than sun tomorrow but we stay dry. Friday is a few degrees warmer than your Thursday, with highs right around 60. Our next weather maker arrives Saturday as another cold front approaches from the west. Widespread rain develops Saturday morning and continues well into Saturday night and Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms are also possible late Saturday night into the overnight hours as well. Severe weather is not expected. In general, we are looking at around one to two inches of rain for north Alabama this weekend. If you are heading to the Iron Bowl Saturday, the game itself looks to stay dry, but you will have to encounter wet roadways across the northern half of Alabama. Keep this in mind as you make your travel plans for the game Saturday.

The cold front and the rain will clear out of the region by midday Sunday, allowing temperatures to drop quickly throughout the day Sunday. The start of the new work week also looks much cooler, with highs only climbing into the upper 40s Monday.