Quiet Sunday, severe storms Monday

Sunday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds out of the south throughout the day will allow temperatures to be a few degrees warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. Get outside and enjoy it, because some big changes are on the way for the start of the new work week.

All of north Alabama remains under a risk for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening as a powerful system moves brings a strong cold front through the area. As this cold front moves through, the ingredients are in place in the atmosphere to see strong to severe storms. Some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will kick off the day Monday morning. While we are not expecting any severe weather with this morning round, brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any stronger cells Monday morning. Keep this in mind for your drive to work Monday. The greater threat for severe weather will be with a broken line of thunderstorms along the cold front Monday afternoon and evening. Although the greater concern appears to be just to our south for organized severe weather, north Alabama could still see a few severe storms as this line moves through. This is a slow moving system, so it will take some time for the cold front to sweep through. Here is our thinking of the storm arrival across north Alabama Monday.

Shoals: 3-6 PM

I-65 Corridor (Huntsville, Decatur, Athens): 6-9 PM

Sand Mountain: 9 PM-Midnight

Keep in mind that this timing could still be tweaked as we continue to fine tune the forecast. Stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend. In the meantime, go ahead and download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App so you can be prepared for Monday's severe weather. You can get live radar and alerts for your location anytime anywhere. It's free in the App Store and Google Play.