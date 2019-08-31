Quiet Labor Day weekend here, all eyes on Dorian along the coast

Plenty of sunshine for the start of your Labor Day weekend, with temperatures staying seasonable in the lower 90s this afternoon. That pattern looks to stay in place for the rest of this long weekend and well into the work week. Expect lots of sunshine for the next seven days with highs staying in the low 90s. The warmest days over the next week will be Tuesday and Wednesday where some locations could climb into the mid 90s. No rain chances are in the forecast for the next seven days.

The big weather story continues to be Hurricane Dorian. This powerful Category 4 hurricane currently has winds of 150 miles per hour. While the latest forecasts have had a notable eastward shift away from making landfall in Florida, Dorian will continue to track up the Atlantic coast across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas early to mid next week. There are still many details to sort through over the next few days. Even if Dorian does not officially make landfall, impacts are likely in the form of heavy rain and gusty winds across the southeast Atlantic coast. We will keep you updated on the latest changes as Dorian continues to barrel its way towards the US. No impacts from Dorian are expected here across north Alabama.