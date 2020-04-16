Quick round of showers Friday night, stormy again Sunday

Morning lows start in the mid 40s, but another afternoon of sunshine and a shifting wind out of the southwest will help push highs into the mid 70s again. The great weather won't last though, as rain's back in the forecast for the weekend.

Our first round of showers sweeps through pretty quickly later Friday night. They'll be coming along with a weak cold front and most rainfall is out of here by shortly after sunrise Saturday. The cold front won't do much to change temperatures - highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, the rain is back in a big way. We'll have a warm front headed our way, but exactly where that front slows down will determine how much rain we get AND how high our threat for severe weather is. Most data sources keep North Alabama right on the threshold or just underneath the heavy rain, which may be a problem for us due to our recent flooding problems from Easter Sunday.

In addition, areas just to our south, including the southern fringes of Marshall and DeKalb Counties, are included in a Slight Risk for severe weather for Sunday. That's a 2 out of 5 on the scale from the SPC and means our southern borders can expect scattered severe storms. The most likely concern will be the exact placement of the warm front and how much rain we see, so the flooding threat will be monitored closely in the coming days. Once the rain ends Monday morning, we'll squeeze out a couple of dry, warm days before the rain and storms are back by Wednesday night.