Questions remain unanswered about motive in Elkmont massacre

Right now, people in Limestone County tell WAAY 31 rumors are spreading like wildfire about the motive for the Elkmont shootings.

We went to the sheriff's office to ask deputies if they've made any headway, but so far, there isn't much they can tell us.

"This is the largest scale shooting incident, violence incident that we've had in the history of Limestone County," said a sheriff's office spokesperson, Stephen Young.

A 14-year-old Elkmont teen was taken into custody for the murders of his family. Now, investigators say they're interviewing anyone and everyone who might have information.

People who live in Limestone County have questions of their own.

"How do you get access to a weapon? What would make you want to do something like that?" said Christie Romine.

We took their questions to investigators. They say they're looking into where the teen, identified by his family as 14-year-old Mason Sisk, could've gotten the weapon. However, they aren't releasing what avenues they're looking into.

We know the gun was in the home illegally. We asked if that means someone in the home wasn't allowed to have a gun or that it was stolen, but the sheriff's office could not confirm either way. They do say finding out where the gun came from is one of their main focuses now.

"That may be a good possibility that may be the next step in what we determine," said Young.

As far as motive, they couldn't say any details.

"I guess the question would be why the young man would do that," said Dwight Ridinger.

People in the community think it wasn't a sudden decision for the teen. They want to know more about what happened in his life leading up to the murders Monday night.

The sheriff's office also couldn't say when the next update will be.

"You don't want to rush anything, because you want to get all the details right," said Young.