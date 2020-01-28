Questions remain day after deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

Crews are heading back to Jackson County Park on Tuesday to comb through the wreckage left behind by a deadly fire at Dock B. Eight people were killed in that fire and 35 boats were destroyed.

On Monday, the Southern Marine Towing and Salvage Group pulled a fifth boat from the dock before calling it a day. Right now, there are at least 30 boats to recover in the water.

Rescue crews will comb through the debris over the next few days, looking for any other bodies or destroyed boats. After that, officials will investigate the cause of the fire.

Environmental officials are also at the scene testing water for chemicals of concern. Right now, there’s no timeline for the chemical test results.

Things like batteries, sewage and gas are all in the water but are currently contained. People are asked to avoid the water in the meantime.

Firefighters were first called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Monday. They found the boat dock engulfed in flames. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 Scottsboro police were responding to a nearby business, and the owner is a rescue squad member.

Authorities say 17 different agencies helped at the scene, including the Morgan County Dive Squad, Scottsboro Fire and police, the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and Alabama State Troopers.

The sheriff's office says the death toll could have been higher if not for the fast response time from these agencies.

We still don't know the identities of the victims as families are being notified. A vigil was held for them Monday night by Faith Covenant Church of God in Scottsboro.

We're also working to learn more about the last time the marina at Jackson County Park was inspected.

We’ll continue to follow this story. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

