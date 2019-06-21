Clear
Questions answered about Friday morning back-up on Governors drive

The lane closure lasted four hours longer than it was supposed to.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Many people were caught up in the lane closure on Governors drive Friday morning. The paving project caused a huge mess for drivers during rush hour that were head south over Monte Sano.

The Department of Transportation said the contractor ran into an issue and couldn't safely reopen the lanes at 6 o'clock Friday morning.

Janine Brown said she heard about the lane closure from her customers throughout the day on Friday.

"It's inconvenient especially when you don't know you're going to be late," she said.

The department said southbound flow is lighter in the mornings, so they let the contractor keep working, and they weren't aware of any major backups, but the backup lasted for hours.

Brown said she hopes it is addressed because she heard many people talking about the problem.

"I have had some customer complain about the blocking of the road," she said.

The City of Huntsville said it talked with Alabama Department of Transportation and it apologized for the inconvenience. The Department of Transportation said it is talking to the contractor about sticking to their time restrictions.

