QUIZ: September Birthday Trivia

How much do you know about September? Put your knowledge to the test!
Scroll for more content...
How much do you know about September? Put your knowledge to the test!
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16170
|299
|Mobile
|12098
|261
|Unassigned
|10019
|103
|Montgomery
|7804
|161
|Madison
|6345
|54
|Tuscaloosa
|5201
|92
|Baldwin
|4458
|38
|Shelby
|4158
|42
|Marshall
|3492
|41
|Lee
|3371
|49
|Morgan
|2831
|22
|Etowah
|2700
|42
|Calhoun
|2413
|32
|DeKalb
|2071
|15
|Elmore
|2048
|44
|Houston
|1867
|15
|Walker
|1850
|74
|St. Clair
|1670
|29
|Limestone
|1661
|15
|Franklin
|1555
|27
|Russell
|1548
|2
|Cullman
|1454
|14
|Colbert
|1447
|22
|Lauderdale
|1433
|24
|Dallas
|1429
|25
|Autauga
|1345
|23
|Talladega
|1290
|20
|Jackson
|1288
|7
|Escambia
|1237
|22
|Chilton
|1096
|10
|Blount
|1036
|11
|Dale
|1018
|39
|Coffee
|959
|5
|Tallapoosa
|934
|82
|Clarke
|922
|13
|Chambers
|861
|39
|Butler
|839
|36
|Pike
|833
|7
|Covington
|806
|25
|Marion
|720
|27
|Marengo
|632
|17
|Barbour
|617
|7
|Lowndes
|602
|24
|Winston
|556
|11
|Bibb
|541
|7
|Bullock
|540
|13
|Pickens
|537
|11
|Hale
|535
|27
|Washington
|500
|13
|Perry
|480
|5
|Randolph
|479
|11
|Wilcox
|474
|11
|Lawrence
|469
|5
|Monroe
|438
|6
|Conecuh
|433
|11
|Macon
|399
|17
|Sumter
|399
|19
|Crenshaw
|396
|28
|Geneva
|392
|3
|Clay
|366
|6
|Cherokee
|354
|11
|Henry
|336
|3
|Choctaw
|316
|12
|Fayette
|296
|6
|Greene
|279
|15
|Lamar
|277
|2
|Cleburne
|207
|5
|Coosa
|112
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27264
|389
|Davidson
|23703
|260
|Hamilton
|8217
|77
|Rutherford
|7930
|70
|Knox
|6629
|61
|Williamson
|4465
|30
|Sumner
|4136
|87
|Unassigned
|3320
|7
|Out of TN
|3010
|29
|Wilson
|2900
|31
|Bradley
|2524
|16
|Montgomery
|2504
|30
|Putnam
|2429
|30
|Sevier
|2278
|12
|Blount
|2032
|17
|Robertson
|1908
|26
|Madison
|1882
|44
|Washington
|1812
|13
|Maury
|1807
|15
|Sullivan
|1730
|26
|Hamblen
|1668
|22
|Trousdale
|1619
|6
|Tipton
|1481
|15
|Wayne
|1450
|3
|Hardeman
|1256
|22
|Gibson
|1160
|16
|Bedford
|1137
|14
|Dyer
|988
|10
|Loudon
|973
|3
|Dickson
|932
|9
|Macon
|915
|15
|Fayette
|909
|10
|Henderson
|901
|8
|Anderson
|888
|8
|Warren
|879
|7
|Weakley
|868
|13
|Carter
|866
|19
|Greene
|857
|17
|Cumberland
|856
|8
|Lake
|848
|2
|Obion
|837
|8
|Jefferson
|830
|7
|McMinn
|817
|23
|Coffee
|785
|6
|Monroe
|784
|15
|Bledsoe
|782
|4
|Lawrence
|776
|9
|Haywood
|752
|11
|Hardin
|731
|10
|Lauderdale
|728
|12
|Cheatham
|724
|10
|Hawkins
|679
|13
|Rhea
|672
|5
|Roane
|671
|2
|Carroll
|666
|9
|Cocke
|652
|7
|White
|586
|7
|McNairy
|583
|12
|Marshall
|568
|4
|Franklin
|534
|4
|Smith
|525
|8
|DeKalb
|482
|6
|Henry
|474
|7
|Overton
|450
|2
|Giles
|448
|15
|Johnson
|427
|1
|Lincoln
|424
|1
|Crockett
|416
|14
|Chester
|394
|6
|Hickman
|394
|4
|Claiborne
|372
|3
|Marion
|342
|7
|Polk
|335
|10
|Campbell
|333
|3
|Decatur
|317
|4
|Grainger
|282
|1
|Benton
|261
|6
|Fentress
|247
|0
|Unicoi
|232
|1
|Union
|229
|1
|Jackson
|221
|2
|Morgan
|220
|2
|Cannon
|206
|0
|Humphreys
|171
|3
|Meigs
|167
|2
|Scott
|160
|2
|Grundy
|152
|3
|Sequatchie
|149
|1
|Lewis
|134
|1
|Clay
|118
|2
|Perry
|113
|0
|Houston
|103
|0
|Stewart
|98
|0
|Moore
|97
|1
|Hancock
|92
|2
|Van Buren
|90
|0
|Pickett
|68
|1