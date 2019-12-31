QUIZ: July Birthday Trivia

How much do you know about July? Put your knowledge to the test!
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|4210
|140
|Montgomery
|3788
|94
|Mobile
|3634
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|1964
|36
|Marshall
|1495
|9
|Lee
|1167
|37
|Shelby
|1056
|23
|Madison
|1021
|6
|Morgan
|955
|3
|Franklin
|843
|13
|Walker
|843
|17
|Dallas
|808
|8
|Elmore
|806
|14
|Baldwin
|663
|9
|Etowah
|606
|13
|Butler
|604
|27
|Chambers
|576
|27
|DeKalb
|576
|5
|Tallapoosa
|560
|69
|Autauga
|530
|11
|Unassigned
|509
|24
|Russell
|469
|0
|Lowndes
|457
|19
|Houston
|424
|4
|Lauderdale
|410
|5
|Limestone
|403
|0
|Cullman
|398
|3
|Pike
|396
|5
|Colbert
|363
|5
|Bullock
|360
|9
|Coffee
|352
|2
|Barbour
|322
|1
|Covington
|308
|6
|St. Clair
|292
|2
|Hale
|285
|20
|Wilcox
|278
|8
|Marengo
|277
|11
|Sumter
|275
|12
|Calhoun
|268
|5
|Clarke
|264
|5
|Escambia
|258
|6
|Talladega
|257
|6
|Dale
|241
|0
|Winston
|229
|3
|Jackson
|210
|2
|Chilton
|206
|2
|Blount
|204
|1
|Pickens
|204
|6
|Marion
|200
|12
|Monroe
|194
|2
|Choctaw
|191
|12
|Conecuh
|178
|6
|Randolph
|169
|9
|Bibb
|167
|1
|Macon
|166
|8
|Greene
|164
|7
|Perry
|135
|0
|Henry
|129
|3
|Crenshaw
|122
|3
|Lawrence
|100
|0
|Washington
|98
|7
|Cherokee
|71
|7
|Lamar
|71
|1
|Fayette
|66
|1
|Geneva
|63
|0
|Coosa
|55
|1
|Clay
|53
|2
|Cleburne
|29
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|10028
|192
|Davidson
|9237
|113
|Rutherford
|2528
|34
|Hamilton
|2466
|30
|Trousdale
|1485
|5
|Sumner
|1417
|52
|Williamson
|1013
|14
|Knox
|967
|5
|Out of TN
|952
|7
|Putnam
|783
|7
|Wilson
|779
|17
|Robertson
|776
|11
|Lake
|690
|0
|Bledsoe
|617
|1
|Sevier
|608
|3
|Tipton
|607
|4
|Bradley
|550
|3
|Bedford
|513
|5
|Montgomery
|479
|7
|Macon
|394
|3
|Unassigned
|369
|0
|Hardeman
|299
|1
|Maury
|287
|3
|Fayette
|273
|2
|Rhea
|269
|0
|Loudon
|261
|1
|Madison
|247
|2
|Hamblen
|220
|4
|Dyer
|214
|1
|McMinn
|210
|17
|Cheatham
|202
|1
|Dickson
|175
|0
|Blount
|173
|3
|Cumberland
|168
|3
|Monroe
|132
|4
|Washington
|131
|0
|Lawrence
|124
|5
|Lauderdale
|119
|2
|Coffee
|108
|0
|Anderson
|102
|2
|Jefferson
|102
|0
|Gibson
|100
|1
|Obion
|94
|2
|Hardin
|93
|5
|Smith
|90
|1
|Sullivan
|89
|2
|Greene
|85
|2
|Wayne
|77
|0
|Franklin
|75
|3
|Haywood
|71
|2
|Marshall
|71
|1
|Hickman
|70
|0
|Marion
|64
|4
|White
|63
|3
|Warren
|62
|0
|Weakley
|60
|1
|Cocke
|58
|0
|Grundy
|58
|1
|McNairy
|58
|0
|Lincoln
|56
|0
|Overton
|56
|0
|Carter
|54
|1
|Unicoi
|54
|0
|DeKalb
|52
|0
|Hawkins
|51
|2
|Giles
|50
|1
|Roane
|44
|0
|Henry
|42
|0
|Polk
|41
|0
|Carroll
|39
|1
|Campbell
|36
|1
|Johnson
|36
|0
|Grainger
|35
|0
|Henderson
|32
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Crockett
|31
|3
|Perry
|31
|0
|Cannon
|27
|0
|Jackson
|26
|0
|Claiborne
|25
|0
|Morgan
|24
|1
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Chester
|23
|0
|Humphreys
|22
|1
|Decatur
|21
|0
|Stewart
|21
|0
|Fentress
|17
|0
|Clay
|16
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Benton
|12
|1
|Houston
|12
|0
|Union
|12
|0
|Moore
|7
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0
|Lewis
|6
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0