BREAKING NEWS Madison police say westbound lanes closed at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road due to wreck
QUIZ: January Birthday Trivia
How much do you know about January? Put your knowledge to the test!
Huntsville
Clear
44°
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
46°
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
46°
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
45°
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
44°
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Billions of dollars of economic growth in the works for Huntsville, North Alabama
Authorities in Madison, Limestone counties involved in late-night chase, standoff
Police in Arab want answers after woman found dead in home
Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
2 dead in plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport
Police find remains of Paighton Houston, missing from Birmingham bar since Dec. 20
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting involving deputies
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Police: Alabama man kills ex-girlfriend after break-up
1 dead, child and adult hospitalized after wreck in Valhermoso Springs community
Community Events