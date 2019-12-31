Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

QUIZ: Do you know your Easter trivia?

How well do you know your Easter trivia?

APP USERS: Click Here

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events