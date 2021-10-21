Putting Turkeys on the Table

Families in Alabama are still feeling the negative effects of Covid-19 on the economy and their personal finances. Thanksgiving is a time for families to celebrate with friends and family. Local law firm, Tyler Mann Injury Law wants to make sure families have that opportunity.

Now until November 15th, families in North Alabama can register to be a part of the Turkeys on the Table giveaway. 20 families will be drawn at random to receive a $150 Publix Gift card.

Thanksgiving is a time for us to acknowledge what we’re grateful for,” says firm founder, Attorney Tyler Mann. “And we’re grateful for the support our community has shown us by trusting us with their injury claims. That’s why we want to take this opportunity to support them back.”

To register for a gift card, go to www.tylermanninjurylaw.com/thanksgiving and fill out a short entry form.