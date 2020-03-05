Putnam County church helping victims, first responders after devastating tornado

The Double Springs Church of Christ is just walking distance from terrible damage in Cookeville and Baxter, Tennessee. The church is giving food and clothing, helping victims find shelter after an EF-4 tornado ripped through the community.

"I had a friend text me are you guys OK? And I'm like ya why? He said, nobody around you is," Chris Cassetty, an elder at the church said.

Cassetty woke up to the sounds of the devastating tornado Tuesday morning, but didn't truly know the impact it left to his community.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports 18 deaths in this portion of the state, initially, another 88 people were unaccounted for. As of Thursday, that number is now 0.

Cassetty says because of so many donations, they have food, water, clothes for anyone who needs it.

"Tennessee saying their the volunteer state, that's not a slogan, that's reality, and I know Alabama is that way, northern Alabama is where my in-laws live and people are that way there too," Cassetty said.

Dylan Wood is volunteering at the church, and says people from across the country have called wanting to help. Seeing the damage was hard for him.

"I was physically sick, I was so saddened because I just looked around at our church members homes and they were gone," Wood said.

Cassetty says their doors are essentially open 24 hours for not only victims, but also first responders. Those doors aren't closing to anyone, anytime soon.

"We've promised the county we'll do this for the next 10 days, but truthfully we may even be doing for two weeks after that, maybe another month," Cassetty said.

Church members say in three days, they've fed almost 3,000 people.