Pump helps relieve flooding on Cassie Davis Street in Leighton

Colbert County Road Department crews are on day two of pumping water from Cassie Davis Street and into a field because of flooding.
A portion of Marthaler Lane near Cassie Davis Street is shut down in both directions while the pump is being operated. The water around Cassie Davis Street has gone down by about a foot since they started pumping.
"Saturday I left home at about 11 and I could barely get back through it with groceries," said Calandra Fuqua, as she described what it was like trying to get back to her home on Cassie Davis Street.
Fuqua tried her best to prepare for this past weekend's rain by stocking up on groceries. She knew the water would rise around her home, almost making it impossible to leave or get any other supplies.
"It adds to the stress of daily life knowing that you're confined in the home," said Fuqua.
Fuqua is thankful for the pump, which has stopped her home from completely flooding. Colbert County Road Engineer Jeremy Robinson and his crews have manned the pump for two days. If the water doesn't go down enough they will continue to pump it during the day.
"I like to say thank you Jeremy, thank you," said Fuqua.
The county is getting a drainage study done on the area to find out how to stop it from flooding so frequently. Fuqua said she's looking forward to a permanent fix.
