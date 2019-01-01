Purdue Superfan, Tyler Trent, passes away

Last week for the Music City Bowl, there was a special captain part of the coin toss before kickoff between Auburn and Purdue. It was Purdue superfan, Tyler Trent, a 20-year-old former Purdue student.

As he was taking part in the bowl festivities he was battling a rare form of bone cancer. Trent passed away from that cancer Tuesday, on New Year's Day. Trent left school, and went into hospice last fall. But he still wanted to watch his Purdue Boilermakers play Ohio State.

That week, he said Purdue would beat Ohio State, and he was right. The Boilermakers toppled the Buckeyes 49-20.

Purdue's athletic department released a statement Tuesday night on Trent's passing.

"While there are no words to ease the hurt at times like this, we hope some comfort can be found in knowing what an inspiration Tyler is to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," the statement read. "The entire Purdue Athletics family has been touched by his courageous battle, positive spirit and unwavering faith. Tyler was the embodiment of a true Boilermaker who will live on in each of us. We will forever be #TylerStrong."