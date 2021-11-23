Publix limiting holiday food purchases due to supply chain shortage

This year, your Thanksgiving dinner could take a hit from the supply chain shortage. Some major grocery stores like Publix are now limiting the amount of food you can purchase ahead of the holidays.

Surprisingly, most shoppers are not concerned about how the purchase limit could impact their Thanksgiving plans.

Publix grocery shoppers Publix grocery shoppers

"There might not be a lot on the shelf, but there's something on the shelf. We'll have Thanksgiving," says Publix shopper Rachel Scheib.

That's the common message shared by Thanksgiving shoppers as they load up their carts ahead of Thursday's feast.

"I've seen some of the blank spots on the shelves, but they had everything we needed for the casseroles and side dishes and all the staples are there," says Barry Schrimsher as he exits the grocery store with bags in hand.

The staples could still be on the shelves because people are not allowed to take them all.

Publix shopper John Armayor says the limit is probably a good thing; "What we dealt with the pandemic at the very beginning, it's probably the right thing to do, since people showed that sometimes they need to be limited."

A statement from a Publix spokesperson explains, "Due to ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand, and to best serve the majority of our customers, purchase limits have been set for items in certain sections."

"It's probably not a bad idea to make sure folks have an opportunity to get at least a little bit of everything that they need," says Schrimsher.

However, most people shopping hadn't noticed the purchase limits. It was the bare shelves that caught many people off guard.

"This is the 5th store I've been to try and get hashbrowns, and we're having no luck," says shopper Brittany Scruggs.

Certain items may be disappearing off the shelves, but the excitement around Thanksgiving? That's not going away.

"We're going to figure something out either way!" exclaims Scruggs.

It is unclear how long Publix will be limiting some purchases, as the supply chain issue has been an ongoing problem.

Here is the full list of items limited to two per person:

-canned cranberry sauce

-jarred gravy

-canned pie filling

-canola and vegetable oil

-cream cheese

-bacon

-rolled breakfast sausage

-paper napkins

-disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

-bath tissue

-refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

-sports drinks

-aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)

-canned cat food (variety packs)

-refrigerated pet food