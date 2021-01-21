Publix issues voluntary recall on butternut squash steam-in-bag products due to listeria

Publix has issued a voluntary recall on Publix Steam In Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash, Season Butternut Medley and Butternut Brussel Pecan products sold between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14.

More from the company’s news release:

This recall is the result of notification of a recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Pero Family Farms Company, LLC, the supplier of the butternut squash ingredient.

Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC initiated a voluntary product recall of its Butternut Squash Trays because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix communications director. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the products in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Consumer Relations department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com.