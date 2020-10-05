Publix adds new online service for flu shot appointments

Publix Pharmacy has a new online service for customers getting the flu shot.
The company made the announcement on Monday, saying the new service allows customers to schedule a specific time to get the shot and to sign consent forms prior to arrival.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can submit your consent forms here.
A news release from Publix says a future enhancement will allow customers to get multiple vaccinations for each appointment, including the following:
- hepatitis A and B
- HPV
- measles, mumps and rubella
- meningitis
- pneumonia
- shingles
- tetanus
- Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough) and
- varicella (chickenpox)