A public works employee was weedeating a curb on Rose Road near Chaffin Street when they were hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene in Alberville.

It happened about 8:22 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect vehicle is a white truck that took off toward Highway 431 after hitting the worker.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for injuries.

If you have any information,call Albertville Police at 256-891-8274.