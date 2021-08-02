Public weighs in after Madison County inmate mistakenly released from jail

A sex offender on the loose for nearly 24 hours is back behind bars after being mistakingly released from the Madison County Jail.

Darren Chipman, 31, is charged with escape in the first degree after he was wrongly released from jail on Saturday, after posing as another inmate.

Chipman already had two outstanding warrants in Gwinnett County, Georgi,a for robbery and failure to register as a sex offender.

Huntsville resident Kevin Kearney said it's a public safety concern that an inmate can be released from jail by mistake.

“It’s a person that police assume and the judges assume should be in prison for the protection of everyone else, and has been released," said Kearney. "Which makes sense for the detriment of everyone else’s safety.”

Kearney, and other Madison County residents, said they're hoping the Madison County Sheriff’s Office can discover what went wrong.

On Saturday, Chipman was set free while posing as another inmate. On Sunday, he turned himself into the Madison County Jail. Days after the incident and questions remain, how was the inmate mistakingly released?

WAAY 31 asked the Madison County Sheriff’s Office what the normal procedures are for releasing an inmate, and what’s being done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The sheriff’s office didn’t respond.

“I would hope they’d be more careful about that stuff, but I mean, I guess mistakes do happen and that’s something you can’t have 100% but you should definitely try,” said Kearney.

“I hope they’re making strides so that this doesn’t happen, that doesn’t defy what they did wrong.”

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation and they're looking to see if procedures may have been violated by employees.