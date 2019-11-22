Public tips lead to drug seizure, arrest in Tuscumbia

A group of neighbors got so fed up with illegal activity on their street, they went to police.

Judith Benson is in the Colbert County Jail Friday afternoon, charged with trafficking and distributing ICE, which is a form of meth.

Investigators raided a home on North Hook Street, finding 42 grams of ICE, scales, a gun, pills and more.

Anthony Grigsby lives doors down from Benson's home where police say they found the drugs.

"I'm glad people like that are being pulled off the streets. I think it's becoming a problem and an epidemic," he said. "I'm tired of it and I think there should be a bigger effort in getting more people like that off the streets."

Colbert County Drug Task Force agents said tips from the public led them to investigating Benson, who is now facing multiple charges of trafficking ICE. Agents said they also found money and 10 cellphones in a safe in Benson's bedroom.

"I know a lot of places you get people who are scared to talk to the police, but I think in that essence, it's good to get if off the streets, out of the public. It needs to go away," Grigsby said.

Grigsby's neighbor, Tina Ray, said there are a lot of kids in this area. It's one reason she's glad her neighbors took a stand.

"I don't know who tipped them off. I don't know anything about them or her, but whoever did and got it off the streets, thank God for them," she said.

Benson is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $20,000 bond. She has not been released. She has prior drug charges in Lauderdale County that she was out on bond for.