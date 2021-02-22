Public tips lead to Morgan County drug bust, 3 arrests

Three suspects are facing multiple charges after a drug bust in Somerville.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched a home on Feb. 19 in the 900 block of Cotaco Florette Road. They were led there by tips from the public.

Deputies seized prescription pills, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the home. They arrested Deborah Jo Sparkman, Gerald Ray Massey and Tabitha Ray Meyers.

Sparkman, 63, is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (Opiates) and trafficking in amphetamines. Her bond is set at $20,000.

Massey, 28, and Meyer, 39, are both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Their bonds were set at $1,000, each.

They were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

"We continue to focus on those that pollute our neighborhoods with illegal narcotics and I'm thankful the community is partnering with us by providing additional tips and information. It's no secret that Meth destroys lives, families and neighborhoods," Sheriff Ron Puckett said of the arrests.

The public can provide tips to the sheriff’s office anytime here.