Clear
BREAKING NEWS Swimmer drowns at Little River Canyon National Preserve Full Story

Public pools re-open Memorial Day Weekend with safety guidelines in place

Many filled the pools on a very busy Memorial Day Weekend - and returned to new safety guidelines and restrictions

Posted: May 24, 2020 5:25 PM
Updated: May 24, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The nice weather and holiday weekend make for a perfect time to hit the pool. Many public pools re-opened for this weekend, and several people are seizing the chance to cool off.

Excited swimmers filled the Caemlot Pool Sunday, many were anxious to jump back in once the pool re-opened Friday.
But, the staff here says even though they are excited to be back, safety and sanitation are their priorities during this very busy weekend.

"I think people were ready to come out, and see their friends and do a little socializing," Alana Sapp, the public relations chair for Camelot Pool, said.

Sapp said the pool hasn't been as busy as previous memorial days weekends, but they were still thrilled to re-open.

"Super excited and proud of that we're really glad," Sapp said.

"I was so excited to see how many people came back that was really fun," Cameron Dingo, the Camelot Pool manager, said.

But, the re-opening didn't come without some changes. Sapp said they are encouraging guests to try to stay six feet a part at all times, cleaning and sanitizing the pool chairs, bathrooms and lifeguard chairs. They also added a separate exit to limit close interactions between guests.

They said even with all the changes, members are still able to have a good time.

"I think it's pretty much the same, we just want people to make sure that they're trying to social distance, obviously as much as you can at a public pool," Sapp said.

And, Sapp said so far members are having no problem with the changes because they want the pool doors to remain open all summer long

"I think that everybody has done a good job at trying to keep things you know good so that we can keep enjoying the pool while we're being allowed too," she said.

The Camelot pool is only allowing members to use the pool at this time. Previously they could bring guests, but they want to make sure they stay at the 50% capacity. They also are closing an hour earlier - at 7 pm. now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14327

Reported Deaths: 551
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1973109
Jefferson157388
Montgomery114130
Marshall6449
Lee48832
Tuscaloosa47911
Franklin4346
Shelby42619
Tallapoosa39262
Butler33511
Chambers33023
Madison2924
Baldwin2739
Elmore2547
Etowah22810
DeKalb2143
Coffee1961
Dallas1913
Walker1911
Sumter1856
Lowndes18210
Houston1614
Morgan1571
Autauga1553
Choctaw1394
Calhoun1383
Marengo1326
Pike1280
Lauderdale1262
Colbert1252
Russell1250
Randolph1247
Hale1223
Wilcox1137
Marion10910
Barbour1051
Bullock1051
St. Clair1001
Clarke972
Greene904
Pickens884
Chilton861
Talladega862
Dale800
Cullman740
Limestone720
Jackson692
Washington645
Covington631
Winston610
Macon582
Bibb581
Crenshaw582
Henry521
Blount491
Lawrence410
Escambia403
Coosa331
Cherokee332
Geneva310
Perry290
Clay272
Monroe262
Conecuh251
Lamar180
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19785

Reported Deaths: 329
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson446554
Shelby422592
Trousdale13904
Rutherford97722
Sumner80945
Bledsoe6071
Hamilton51114
Williamson50310
Tipton4262
Lake4080
Robertson3600
Putnam3595
Wilson3438
Out of TN3394
Knox3265
Bedford2644
Montgomery2343
Rhea1940
Hardeman1880
Madison1642
McMinn13313
Loudon1310
Cumberland1071
Fayette1042
Cheatham1030
Dickson1010
Macon973
Bradley911
Blount813
Maury780
Unassigned750
Washington720
Sevier722
Coffee650
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson611
Monroe572
Hickman540
Lauderdale511
Greene482
Dyer480
Franklin451
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb330
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood292
Henry290
Smith291
Marshall281
Carroll271
Jefferson270
Lincoln260
Weakley260
Meigs250
Hamblen252
Obion241
White240
Lawrence240
Overton200
Cocke200
Carter191
Warren190
Morgan170
Campbell171
Cannon160
Jackson160
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Perry130
Roane130
Giles120
Chester120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Henderson120
Hardin112
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Moore30
Pickett30
Unicoi30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events