Public pools re-open Memorial Day Weekend with safety guidelines in place

The nice weather and holiday weekend make for a perfect time to hit the pool. Many public pools re-opened for this weekend, and several people are seizing the chance to cool off.

Excited swimmers filled the Caemlot Pool Sunday, many were anxious to jump back in once the pool re-opened Friday.

But, the staff here says even though they are excited to be back, safety and sanitation are their priorities during this very busy weekend.

"I think people were ready to come out, and see their friends and do a little socializing," Alana Sapp, the public relations chair for Camelot Pool, said.

Sapp said the pool hasn't been as busy as previous memorial days weekends, but they were still thrilled to re-open.

"Super excited and proud of that we're really glad," Sapp said.

"I was so excited to see how many people came back that was really fun," Cameron Dingo, the Camelot Pool manager, said.

But, the re-opening didn't come without some changes. Sapp said they are encouraging guests to try to stay six feet a part at all times, cleaning and sanitizing the pool chairs, bathrooms and lifeguard chairs. They also added a separate exit to limit close interactions between guests.

They said even with all the changes, members are still able to have a good time.

"I think it's pretty much the same, we just want people to make sure that they're trying to social distance, obviously as much as you can at a public pool," Sapp said.

And, Sapp said so far members are having no problem with the changes because they want the pool doors to remain open all summer long

"I think that everybody has done a good job at trying to keep things you know good so that we can keep enjoying the pool while we're being allowed too," she said.

The Camelot pool is only allowing members to use the pool at this time. Previously they could bring guests, but they want to make sure they stay at the 50% capacity. They also are closing an hour earlier - at 7 pm. now.