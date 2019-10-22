Clear
Public intoxication charge dismissed for Athens councilman's son accused of hitting parents with vehicle

Sean Travis will be back in court Friday for the domestic violence assault charges.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The son of an Athens city councilman, Sean Travis, went back before a judge on Tuesday.

A public intoxication charge was dismissed, but Travis faces much more serious charges for what he's accused of doing to his parents. He's accused of hitting his parents with a car. It was so bad, his dad, Frank, had his leg partially amputated.

The judge rescheduled his preliminary hearing for Friday, after taking care of some other items in the case.

Travis didn't want to talk about the charges he's facing. This is the second time he was brought to court this month for the hearing.

Attorneys told the judge there are multiple witnesses they intend to call for a preliminary hearing. That hearing is important because it's where the facts of the case are laid out, and we get details we haven't heard about yet.

Frank Travis, the District 3 councilman, was not in court to see his son Tuesday. He returned to work last week after the September incident. He shared with us he has a long recovery ahead. He didn't talk about his son, Sean, who has been in jail since the incident.

Sean Travis' bond on the assault charge had been revoked, because of that previous public intoxication charge. We're now working to learn if his $25,000 bond on the domestic violence assault charges will be reinstated.

