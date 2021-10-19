Public hearings scheduled for Huntsville redistricting

The city of Huntsville has scheduled five public hearings, including one Tuesday, for citizens to tell city council how they think Huntsville should be redistricted.

The city redraws voting districts every ten years when new census data is released.

Huntsville, now the most populous city in Alabama, grew significantly in the last decade. According to the city, each district had about 36,000 residents in 2010. Districts will now be drawn to include about 43,000 residents in each district.

The city has released a free software tool for residents to draw their own district and present to the council.

“I’m grateful to our redistricting team for their thorough research in developing this draft plan,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We look forward to hearing the community’s thoughts and ideas before Council approves a final plan in December.”

The meetings are all scheduled at Huntsville City Hall, 308 Fountain Circle, on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The final redistricting plan will be presented by city council at its meeting on Dec. 2. A plan will be adopted on Dec. 16.