Public hearing set to discuss Madison juvenile detention center's business license

The Madison City Council met for a special called meeting on Monday to set a public hearing regarding the business license of the Sequel Facility, also known as Three Springs, on Browns Ferry Road.

Neighbors say they're now on edge after three teens escaped from the juvenile detention center Thursday night. Read more about that here.

The public hearing is set for August 14th at 6 p.m. The city can do one of three things. That includes revoking the facility's business license, suspending it or adding more conditions to what is already set in place, like enhancing security measures. Sequel can appeal or reapply for a business license in the future if it is revoked.

The city will hear from the public, a representative from Sequel and city staff members during the meeting in August. Overall, they expect some type of change to happen to Sequel.