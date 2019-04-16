Public Safety Telecommunications Week: Meet your dispatcher

It’s Public Safety Telecommunications Week in Limestone County, and WAAY 31 talked with the everyday heroes who play a major role in emergency situations.

“9-1-1. What’s the location of your emergency?”

Adam Hall has been working as a dispatcher at the Athens-Limestone County 911 Center for two years, and he says he’s learned a lot during his time there.

“The main thing is to always remain calm," Hall said. "We’re always that first link in someone’s emergency.”

In just two years at the 911 center, Hall says he’s seen it all, from medical emergencies to crime.

“You get an elderly person whose significant other has passed away and it’s really a trying time for them, so it’s kind of hard," he said. "Some of the more scary ones, I guess I would say, would be when a burglar in the house and you’ve got a child on the phone.”

Hall says the job never gets old.

“I like serving the public," he said. "I really enjoy the satisfaction of helping people in their time of need.”

Officials at the 911 center tell WAAY 31 they receive more than 100 calls a day.