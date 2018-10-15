Clear

Public Safety Task Force holds first meeting at Huntsville Police Department

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Public Safety Task Force, which was established to prevent violent crime locally, held its first meeting Monday at the Huntsville Police Department.

The task force was created to develop a plan of how to decrease crime occurrences in the Huntsville metropolitan area. It uses principles from the Department of Justice's national strategy to reduce violent crimes, Project Safe Neighborhoods, which was reinstated in 2017 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Members include Attorney Jay Town, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, representatives from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle's office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Madison Police Department, Decatur Police Department, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Huntsville Housing Authority along with the federal law enforcement agencies FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

“The Task Force provides a needed platform to target alpha criminals for prosecution in the forum where the sanction is the highest, remove them from our streets with severe punishment, and return our communities back to their rightful owners...the law abiding citizens. Bed space in state and federal prisons awaits," Town said

