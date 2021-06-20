Psychotherapist offers ways for Mueller employee's to cope with trauma before going back to work

Monday will be the first day employees return to the Mueller plant since Tuesday's deadly mass shooting. Two people were killed, two others were critically injured and are still hospitalized.

Esophia Clayborn, a psychotherapist, said, "Sometimes it's not OK and you need to talk about it not being OK."

Clayborn said no two people are the same. For some of those returning to work at the Mueller plant, they may seem OK, others may not.

There are things employees can do when they show up at work tomorrow.

"Ground yourself, and be able to tell yourself, I'm safe," said Clayborn.

Clayborn said she also recommends sitting in the car for a few minutes before walking into the facility.

Acute Stress Disorder is something workers may face in these next 30 days. Clayborn said PTSD occurs after those 30 days.

Company-wide counseling that the Mueller plant is providing is something Clayborn said people should utilize.

"They need to be able to process this with someone that is objective," said Clayborn.

Workers can also rely on one another for support.

"Support people might be good, talk about this with only the people you desire to, don't let everyone in your space," said Clayborn.

Family members of Mueller workers may be unsure what exactly to do and how to help.

One thing Clayborn recommends is offering to drive them to counseling.

"Sometimes it's so taxing that and exhausting when you really do your work, your therapy," said Clayborn. "If they can just be there to drive them back, not ask a lot of questions, just to be there."

She adds it's important to know that everyone handles trauma differently.