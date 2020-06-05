Protests scheduled in North Alabama against George Floyd killing, police brutality

Multiple protests are scheduled in North Alabama against the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 and police brutality.
Here are the protests that are scheduled:
- Albertville on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will start at Albertville High School, go through downtown and come back to the school.
- Protest scheduled at Lauderdale County Courthouse at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
- Protest scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Moulton Old Courthouse Square. There will be a march from the board of education building to the courthouse.
- Protest on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Florence Post Office at 210 N Seminary Street.