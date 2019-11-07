Protests planned as Dana Fletcher case moves to district attorney's office

Community members are frustrated and protests are planned just hours after the Madison County Sheriff's Office announced the investigation into Dana Fletcher's death will be turned over to the district attorney's office.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office had served as a third-party looking into the fatal shooting by Madison Police. No evidence will be released in the case, including police body camera video.

"A lot was going through my mind, Dana especially, his daughter most of all, his wife, the family," Erica Glass, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Glass was one of many people that attended a town hall meeting on Monday that garnered no answers in the case of Fletcher's death. All she could think about was the Fletcher family as the sheriff's office announced they completed their investigation on Thursday.

"A lot of back and forth, a lot of passing the ball from one place to another, we just want answers," Glass said.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said there were two weapons found. One was in Fletcher's hand pointed at officers. The other was found later inside Fletcher's van. Both were registered to Fletcher's wife. When asked about releasing body camera footage, the sheriff said it's not up to them.

"We cannot release evidence to a case to the public, nor can we release the evidence or video involving this case, that is the City of Madison's property," Sheriff Turner said.

Now, a protest is being planned for Monday, but not outside the Madison Police Department.

"We will be protesting outside the mayor of the city's $300,000 house," Frank Matthews, President of the Outcast Voters League, said.

Matthews says if the body camera footage is the City of Madison's property, Mayor Paul Finley should answer. One man WAAY31 talked to off-camera says the state law should change, to force the hands of officials.

Matthews says they don't want just the body camera footage, they want to hear the 9-1-1- call and what started the entire situation.

"Somebody made that call so we want that call released. The call is more significant, in a way, then the video," Matthews said.

The sheriff's office says there is some evidence that must be processed by the state forensics department. They would not say what that evidence is.

Matthews says there is no time set for Monday's protest. WAAY31 is learning of other potential protests, including one Friday morning outside the Madison City Hall.