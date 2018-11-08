Clear
Protests in North Alabama after Jeff Sessions forced to resign

There will be two protests in North Alabama at 5 PM on Thursday after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to step down on Wednesday.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

People in North Alabama will join others nationwide on Thursday to protest former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' forced resignation

There will be two protests in North Alabama at 5 PM, one in Huntsville outside of Congressman Mo Brooks' district office and the other being in Florence at the downtown post office. 

These protests are a result of the public concern surrounding the man temporarily replacing Sessions, Matthew Whitaker, who publicly claimed Robert Mueller and the Russian interference case were overstepping. 

With Whitaker as Attorney General, protesters are worried he serves the best interest of President Trump instead of the entire country. 

Protests are taking place across the entire country at 5 PM local time. 

