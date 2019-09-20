Climate strike held in front of city hall

Protestors made their concerns about the climate heard at Huntsville City Hall on Friday.
They took part in the global climate strike, kicking off a week of events happening around the world.
Dozens of people of all ages held up signs and called for change. They want the city to declare a climate emergency,create an environment and sustainability commission, and offer incentives for families to use renewable energy.
"There's no reason why locally we can't do everything to help a global situation that's going to affect us," Joy Johnson, one of the strike's organizers said.
Organizers say they hope their efforts will get people to take action on climate change.
