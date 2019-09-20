Clear
BREAKING NEWS The Latest: US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE Full Story

Climate strike held in front of city hall

The organizer said she hopes it brings attention to climate change.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Protestors made their concerns about the climate heard at Huntsville City Hall on Friday.

They took part in the global climate strike, kicking off a week of events happening around the world.
Dozens of people of all ages held up signs and called for change. They want the city to declare a climate emergency,create an environment and sustainability commission, and offer incentives for families to use renewable energy.

"There's no reason why locally we can't do everything to help a global situation that's going to affect us," Joy Johnson, one of the strike's organizers said.

Organizers say they hope their efforts will get people to take action on climate change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events