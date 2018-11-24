Protests at Galleria after death of Emantic Bradford

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - About 200 people marched through an Alabama shopping mall to protest the shooting death of a man whom police erroneously believed was the gunman who shot and wounded two people.

The protesters gathered at the spot at the Riverchase Galleria mall in suburban Birmingham where 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. was shot and killed by a police officer who was responding to reports of gunfire.

Police initially thought Bradford was responsible for shooting two people at the mall but later retracted that statement. They later said it was unlikely that Bradford had done the shooting.

Police are now searching for a gunman who they believed shot and wounded an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old bystander.

The protesters held a moment of silence for Bradford at the spot where he was killed. Bradford's stepmother Cynthia described him as a respectful young man and said he was the son of a Birmingham police officer.

