Protesters: We did nothing wrong during die-in for Dana Fletcher at Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Three protesters were released from the Madison County Jail Monday afternoon, hours after staging a die-in at the Huntsville Veterans Day parade.

Carlos Chaverst, Brandy McCollum and Garrick Rawls are charged with disorderly conduct, and have a date with a judge Tuesday.

WAAY 31 was there as the three walked out after being released. They told us they have no regrets on what they did, and said this won't be the last you see of them protesting the death of Dana Fletcher.

"Release the video and release the call y’all,' Chaverst said. 'We want them to release the original audio of who called the police in addition to the video and we will continue to protest until at least one or the other or both of them are done."

In a Facebook Live video posted by Chaverst, you see them walking into the street where they said they staged a die-in for a few minutes. They said a police officer told them to get up, and shortly after the three were arrested.

The group's founder, Frank Matthews, said the three were holding a peaceful die-in, and he calls the arrest illegal. He said the police actions in Huntsville mirror the actions of the Madison police officers.

“I have two of my people that was conducive into this almost peaceful protest," Matthews said. "They chose to lay down on the streets at this parade - at a veterans parade, who gave up their life for them to have the right to protest, and assemble, and freedom of speech and they’re arrested by some cops."

WAAY 31 asked the protesters if they knew that staging a die-in in the street was illegal. They told me they had every right to have a peaceful protest and the reason they laid on the street was to represent how Dana Fletcher lay on the ground after being shot by police more than two weeks ago.

"We didn't believe it was illegal and still, we'll allow the court to decide whether it was illegal or not," Chaverst said.

The ACLU of Alabama says any protest that requires a street closure or blocking the street, does require a permit.

The three still do not believe they did anything wrong.

The three of them said they'll all plead not guilty in court on Tuesday.