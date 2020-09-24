Protestors question police on legalities of protest zones

The number of protests is skyrocketing from black lives matter, to confederate monuments to police accountability. The right to assemble is guaranteed in the first amendment. But in North Alabama and across the country, some officers are telling activists they can't protest in certain areas.

Witin the last 24 hours in Florence. Several protestors were stopped for protesting and chanting in the business zone of downtown Florence, which was recently deemed a no protest zone by Florence Police. District Attorneys and police said while protesting is protected in the constitution you can’t be violent, or have an unreasnable noise level to the point it's distrubing others.

Officers in Florence said they created protest zones to keep people safe. Protestors who want the monument moved have their zone and counter protestors have their zone and the business district is off limits so people who don't want to be involved in the protests don't have to be.

Wednesday night, a Florence police officer and other officers stopped protestors in the no protest zone. A protestor sent WAAY31 video of the encounter, which was coordial on both sides.

The officer is heard telling the group, "This is labeled as a no protest zone. You can walk you just can't yell. If you want to go to the courthouse and do your business you can yell and scream all you want."

A protestor then asks the officer why and how the department created protest zones and if it infringes on the First Amendment.

"You're more than welcome to address it with the Chief of Police. I'm just the guy giving orders. You're more than welcome to keep walking and hold your signs and film me you can film my officers you can film businesses whatever you want to do you just can't chant," said the officer to the protestor.

It’s why Florence Police said they sought guidance from the ACLU on protest zones. Officers put out notices on the zones to let people in downtown Florence enjoy themselves while protests take place and to keep everyone safe.

"If your following what the ACLU suggest you do then I think you are fine. Then you get into specifics of someone stepping over the line then you have to rely on the judgement of the law enforcement officer who is there to deescalate not escalate those sorts of things," said Lauderdale District Attorney, Chris Connolly.

Other groups of protestors have held silent protests outside of the protest zones with police there and those were successful. No protestors in Florence have been arrested and the protests have been pretty peaceful compared to other cities.