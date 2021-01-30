Protestors call for removal of Limestone County Confederate monument

Protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the Limestone County Courthouse in Athens Saturday as one group made a push for the removal of the Confederate monument.

On separate sides of Market Street, the groups peacefully expressed their views, waving flags and holding signs during the few hours they were outside.

Diana Isom is among those who want to see the monument removed. She doesn't deny that the monument is part of history, but called it a symbol of hate -- saying it doesn't believe it belongs outside the courthouse.

"It is part of history, I was taught it when I was in class -- elementary school, middle school, high school and college,” she said. “We have to be taught the history so it doesn't happen again. But why is it in front of a building that's supposed to be [where] justice's supposed to be served?"

On the other side, the counter-protestors said they want the monument to stay where it is since it is an important part of the county’s history, arguing that it would be illegal to move it anyway.

With monuments of other wars around the courthouse, they said Confederate veterans are American veterans and should be honored as such.

"I'm a descendent of confederate veterans,” Zack Magnusson said. “Seven of my ancestors fought for the South and that's their monument and they deserve that monument just like other American veterans do."

Isom says protestors will be out every other Saturday until the monument is moved, no matter how long it takes. Counter-protestors said, if possible, some of them will likely also be there.