Protesters rally against abortion at Huntsville clinic

The first lawsuit was filed on Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama and Planned Parenthood against Alabama's abortion law.

Planned Parenthood said, "Abortion has been safe and legal in this country for more than 45 years and we aim to keep it that way. We are protecting the rights of our patients. We are defending the work of the brave folks who came before us. And we are fighting to take this country forward, not backward."

Lawmakers say the goal of the ban is to make it to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Word of the lawsuit came as protesters on both sides of the issue faced off outside a Huntsville clinic that provides abortions.

On Friday, there were more than 50 protesters on the sidewalk just in front of the Alabama Women's Center, one of three locations in the state that performs abortions.

Starting at 9 a.m., protesters were outside with signs and megaphones. Huntsville police enforced a noise ordinance.

"There are people here today from Washington state. There are people here from Tennessee," Rev. James Henderson said.

Rev. Henderson says Alabamians from across the state drove up for the event. People that believe abortion should be illegal made their voices heard. They say the new abortion law is a step in the right direction, but wish it went into effect immediately.

"Of course we are happy with the outcome," Rev. Henderson said. "We really didn't do anything. This is a spontaneous reaction over our new law."

The new abortion bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey would punish an Alabama doctor who performs an abortion with up to 99 years in prison. That is unless the mother's health is at risk. Right now, abortions are still legal in the state, as it takes six months before the ruling becomes law.

Volunteers for the clinic said protesters came with equipment on Friday.

"A lot of them have GoPros, and some of them seem to have some sort of P.A. system," a volunteer, Nancy Morris, said.