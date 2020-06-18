Protesters still upset with Huntsville police response to recent protests

Protesters gathered outside Huntsville City Hall Thursday to watch a livestream of Chief Mark McMurray’s after-action report during a special city council meeting.

As the chief discussed his department’s response to recent protests, including one on June 3 - which ended with the forced disbursement of crowds, a group of several dozen protesters reacted.

Many of those in the crowd left just as upset as when they arrived.

"If they're saying that they were justified to shoot tear gas into a peaceful crowd, they're lying,” one man said.

The “watch party” organizer, Bryant Finney, said he was at the June 3 protest and brought a TV Thursday to broadcast the meeting and raise awareness about what actually took place that night.

"I hope that the response that we receive from the city council is appropriate for [McMurray’s] actions and lack of actions in other cases,” Finney said.

While watching the meeting, the group occasionally booed and chanted. Austin Weld was among those leading the chants and said listening to McMurray speak sparked something in him.

"He's talking and it just doesn't make no sense. And so it's like - I think the way he's trying to portray it ... is that we were here for bad intentions,” Weld said. “I was like, ‘If you're gonna tell the story, tell it all the way through.’"

Weld said he plans on fighting for justice for all, no matter how long it takes.

"I feel like we still need some more work to do and I don't know how long it might take, but I'll be out here with them as much as I need to."

While there were some strong emotions, everyone at City Hall watching the chief's presentation did so peacefully.