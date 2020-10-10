Protesters march in Huntsville in support of Crystal Ragland

Another protest demanding police reform wound its way through Huntsville Friday night.

The evening's demonstration also featured a van that drove alongside, plastered with banners calling for change. Friday's march was dedicated to Crystal Ragland.

Protesters marched through downtown Huntsville on Friday calling for justice for Crystal Ragland.

The Army veteran was shot and killed in May 2019 after Huntsville Police said she pulled what appeared to be a gun from her pocket. An internal review board later determined that the gun was not real, but also concluded that the two officers involved followed protocol.

An attorney for Ragland's family, Martin Weinberg, said they will likely filed a civil rights lawsuit within the next few months.

"We feel like the city would be responsible for the policies and practices. This isn't the first time that there's been a death, similar to this case," Weinberg said.

Like Friday's protesters, Weinberg said there should be some changes to the HPD policy so that incidents, like what happened to Ragland, won't happen again.

"We feel like this could've been handled a lot differently and, you know, sometimes we just have to let that play out in court," Weinberg said.

Huntsville Police Captain Anthony Hudson met with the protesters before the march started to let them know that uniformed officers would be stationed around the courthouse square to ensure that everyone remained safe as the march wound its way around downtown.

Hudson also asked them to remember to stay on the sidewalks and to not weave between the tables placed outside of restaurants that are part of their outdoor dining.

Some who watched the protesters pass raised their fists in solidarity with the marchers. Torri Atkins said she was getting off work as the demonstration made a lap downtown and decided to join in.

"I wanted to feel like I'm worth something tonight too and fighting for this cause... worth it. Worth it, you know what I mean? It's made my day better to sit here and stand with people and say that their lives matter cause they do," Atkins said.

Even though she wasn't ask familiar with Ragland's story, Atkins said the greater message of equality was important to support.

"Their point is: we need attention because we've been ignored for so long. And I get that and I sympathize with that, you know what I mean? It's not right," Atkins said.

The group Underground Protest that organized the protest posted online that its next planned gathering will be a weekend of action in support of Dana Fletcher during the weekend of October 24.

As for the lawsuit, Weinberg said he expects to file it no later than early 2021.