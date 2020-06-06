Protesters in Athens speak out against racism, injustice

Saturday morning residents in Athens held a protest in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Around 80 people showed up for the protest, called 'March For Justice'. It started at 8 a.m. Protesters walked from Athens Middle School to the Limestone County Courthouse. They chanted phrases like, 'no justice, no peace."

Protesters said they wanted their message of black lives matter to get across peacefully.

"It's kind of tiring because it's been going on for so long," Protester Arielyah Andrews said. "Like, dang, we really need this to stop. We are kind of getting somewhere and people are really starting to listen. I just feel like keeping it going and proving we aren't going to stop."

Protesters marched around the courthouse about five times, before making speeches on the courthouse steps.