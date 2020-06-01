Protesters expected to gather at Madison County Courthouse after killing of George Floyd

Protesters are expected to gather on Monday at the Madison County Courthouse.

They're organizing to show solidarity with many others across the country following the killing of George Floyd.

The protest will be held at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful protest in the same spot. They chanted things like "I can't breathe," which were some of the last words Floyd spoke.

Protesters and police were there for three hours.

Teisha Friend participated in the protest.

"It's not just history. This is everyday living, and they need to know about it," she said.

Protests were also held in Decatur, Florence and Fort Payne over the weekend.

The one in Madison County on Monday is scheduled to go until 6 p.m.