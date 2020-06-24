Clear

Protesters demand accountability from Huntsville police

One protester told WAAY 31 she believes the Huntsville Chief of Police isn't telling the truth about what happened that night.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 8:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Protesters in Huntsville and Madison County are demanding more accountability from police after officers fired tear gas into crowds twice this month.

On Wednesday, some of the protestors said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray isn’t telling the truth about what happened.

"Very confident that most of his facts are wrong, that he's lying and that this is all going to come out in the open (Thursday) during the city council meeting, the fact that he lied multiple times," Josephine Davis, a protester, told WAAY 31.

Using all of the time given to her, Davis stood in front of Madison County Commissioners on Wednesday and detailed what happened to her on the night of June 3rd. She showed pictures of injuries she sustained and says all she wants is accountability that leads to change in the police department.

"Then a tear canister was launched in front of me, and I attempted to kick it away. And, when I did so I was shot six times. In the stomach, the leg, the hand, the elbow and twice in my shoulder," Davis recalled.

Holding a poster board of pictures, Davis wanted everyone to see the injuries she said she got when the Huntsville Police Department used rubber bullets as a method to disperse protesters after some refused to leave hours after a peaceful protest about police brutality ended June 3rd.

"I've had a lot of time to process, but even so it's still difficult. It's still even more difficult to wrap my head around how this happened," she said.

During a three hour long presentation to the city council last week, McMurray said his officers don’t use rubber bullets and said protesters forced officers to use tear gas. He told council members there was criminal activity and said there were anarchists in the crowd.

"I hope that Chief McMurray is exposed as a liar and a fraud, and I mean those words strongly," Davis said.

She said she won't stop speaking out until accountability is taken, or a change is made

"The sheriff's department and HPD were completely irresponsible, completely out of line and we need to see accountability for our officers," Davis said.

Davis said she plans to attend Thursday's city council meeting.

The council plans to vote on a resolution requesting a citizens review board examine what happened on the night of June 3rd.

Huntsville police said they continue to stand by their actions, and what McMurray said at last week's presentation to the Huntsville City Council.

