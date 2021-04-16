Protesters arrested during Huntsville Black Lives Matter protest go to court

Criminal prosecutions wrapped up Friday afternoon for people charged after the Black Lives Matter protests last June in Huntsville.

Tyler Webb was arrested in the intersection of Dr. Joseph Lowery Boulevard and Williams Avenue. Based on police body cam video and testimony from Friday's trial, Webb was kneeling in front of the police officers and screaming some of the Black Lives Matter chants.

A protest was held June 3 against the killing of George Floyd; Credit: Jonah Weinberger

Webb was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

During Friday's trial, we heard from the three defendants about what happened during the protests. The prosecution also had several members of the Huntsville Police Department share what they experienced that night. Some of the police body cam video was played in court.

The two who were found guilty and the five people who pleaded guilty all have to pay a minimum fine of $364.

Webb said he wishes the city would have tried them on a case-by-case basis.

“Don’t paint everybody with the same brush. In my case, they tried my case as if I had been throughout the whole day, as if I had been part of the NAACP march, as if I had been part of the protest that happened organically after the NAACP protest ended," said Webb. "I was not present at any of those. I was only present that evening at the intersection we got arrested at for maybe about a half-hour, 45 minutes, total.”

Webb said he has nothing on his record and plans to appeal the guilty verdict.