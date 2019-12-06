Protest planned for Roy Moore visit Saturday in the Shoals

Senate candidate Roy Moore is speaking Saturday morning at the Helen Keller Library in Tuscumbia, but protesters will be there too.

Activists in the Shoals told WAAY31 they are not protesting the Shoals Republican Club that invited Moore but Roy Moore himself for his rhetoric towards minorities, and LGBTQ groups. Activists said it will be a peaceful protest, but they will be loud. They expect about 50 people to show up.

"It's important for every community member that doesn't agree with something that's happening in their community to stand up and be counted. This is a democracy We don't have to accept this behavior and it's important to raise your voice when you don't," said activist, Camille Bennett.

The activists organizing the protest have told Tuscumbia police about their plans. They don't need a permit because it will be on public property. Moore will be speaking in the library a little after 8 am. The event is from 8 am-10 am.

The Shoals Republican Club said they are not endorsing Moore for the Senate race but have invited all candidates to their meetings.