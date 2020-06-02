Protest organizer hopes for peaceful protests

It's been one day after peaceful protests in downtown Huntsville turned violent. The protest organizer says he didn't expect the protest to escalate the way it did.

Protestors gathered on the stairs in front of the courthouse on Monday. The protest organizer tells WAAY 31 he doesn't support violence and hopes future demonstrations remain peaceful.

"I envisioned it as the city coming together in a time of mourning and a time when everyone is angry and hurt," said organizer, Brendan Lewis.

Protest organizer Brendan Lewis says he did not want the protest on Monday to become violent.

"It was a peaceful protest and it only escalated when certain things happened," said Lewis.

Huntsville police say they used non-lethal gas to disperse the crowd, after asking people to leave several times. Lewis says some protestors stayed because they wanted to see police respond to the death of George Floyd.

"We asked them to take a knee in solidarity, but that did not happen," said protestor, Abi Kunkle.

"I think them ignoring and not respecting how we are feeling is part of the problem," said Lewis.

Protest organizers say they wanted their message to get across without problems.

"I would be trying to reason with people, saying don't get too close to the officers," said protestor, Damar Thomas.

"We just want change, we want the basic human rights," said Lewis.

The NAACP is staging another protest in downtown Huntsville on Wednesday. Protestors say they hope everything goes smoothly.

"I want it to remain peaceful but I also want it to be a real protest," said Thomas.

"We just want to make our voices heard, not the start violence or destroy things," said Lewis.

The protest begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Big Spring Park.